Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $99.75, demonstrating a -1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.45% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Merck in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.80, signifying a 5900% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.52 billion, indicating a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.72 per share and a revenue of $64.06 billion, signifying shifts of +411.26% and +6.56%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Merck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. At present, Merck boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Merck is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.2.
It is also worth noting that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.48 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
