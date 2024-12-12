We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) standing at $173.10, reflecting a -0.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Shares of the data-management software company have appreciated by 2.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $246.13 million, reflecting a 13.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $956.2 million, representing changes of +15.44% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher. Commvault Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.41.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVLT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.