Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $1.26, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.56 million, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $911.24 million, demonstrating changes of +57.58% and +15.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Tilray Brands, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
