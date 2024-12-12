Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (
KD Quick Quote KD - Free Report) reached $35.79, with a +1.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 920% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.82 billion, indicating a 2.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $15.26 billion, which would represent changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.73 of its industry.
Meanwhile, KD's PEG ratio is currently 5.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
