Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings

Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported $744.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59, the EPS surprise was +7.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions: $392.15 million versus $407.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $152.11 million compared to the $135.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $200.22 million versus $197.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $33.46 million compared to the $25.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $44.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.14 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions: $126.25 million compared to the $136.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$25.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.62 million.
Shares of Nordson have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

