General Dynamics (GD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

General Dynamics (
GD Quick Quote GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $265.43, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 13.34% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.39, up 20.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.44 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.89 per share and revenue of $47.87 billion, which would represent changes of +15.56% and +13.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for General Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, General Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.22, so one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that GD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
General Dynamics (GD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $265.43, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 13.34% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.39, up 20.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.44 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.89 per share and revenue of $47.87 billion, which would represent changes of +15.56% and +13.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for General Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, General Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.22, so one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that GD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.