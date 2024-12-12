Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended November 2024, Adobe Systems (
ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.61 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.81, compared to $4.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was +3.22%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Adobe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring): $13.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.87 billion. Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual): $17.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.30 billion. Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Cloud ARR (Annual): $3.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion. Revenue- Digital Media: $4.15 billion compared to the $4.11 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenue- Publishing and Advertising: $65 million compared to the $58.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenue- Digital Experience: $1.40 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud: $3.30 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud: $843 million versus $843.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenue- Services and other: $160 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Revenue- Products: $81 million compared to the $114.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29% year over year. Digital Experience Subscription Revenue: $1.27 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change. Revenue- Subscription: $5.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
Shares of Adobe have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings
View all Key Company Metrics for Adobe here>>>
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring): $13.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.87 billion.
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual): $17.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.30 billion.
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Cloud ARR (Annual): $3.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion.
- Revenue- Digital Media: $4.15 billion compared to the $4.11 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Publishing and Advertising: $65 million compared to the $58.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Digital Experience: $1.40 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud: $3.30 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
- Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud: $843 million versus $843.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
- Revenue- Services and other: $160 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
- Revenue- Products: $81 million compared to the $114.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29% year over year.
- Digital Experience Subscription Revenue: $1.27 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
- Revenue- Subscription: $5.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
