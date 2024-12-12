Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) : is a additive and specialty ingredients provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is an online marketing and cloud services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) is a health service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 60 days.

