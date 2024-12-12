See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JPMorgan US Value C (VGICX) - free report >>
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I (ASMOX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JPMorgan US Value C (VGICX) - free report >>
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I (ASMOX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
American Funds Investor Company of America F1(AICFX - Free Report) : 0.63% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. AICFX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.14% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I(ASMOX - Free Report) : 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. ASMOX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 11.23% over the last five years, ASMOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Growth and Income C(VGICX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VGICX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VGICX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 11.41% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.