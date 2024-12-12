Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) recently announced a hike in its quarterly dividend payout. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 37.5%, which indicates RCL’s intention to utilize free cash to boost its shareholders’ returns. RCL increased its quarterly dividend to 55 cents per share (or $2.20 annually) from the previous payout of 40 cents (or $1.60 annually). The hiked dividend will be paid out on Jan. 13, 2025, to its shareholders on record as of Dec. 27, 2024. Based on the closing price of $245.52 per share on Wednesday, the stock has a dividend yield of 0.90%. The company's dividend increase highlights its focus on improving shareholder returns. Along with boosting its shareholders’ returns, dividend hikes raise the market value of the stock. Companies often attract new investors and retain old ones through this strategy. Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. A high-dividend-yielding one is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments. Factors Supporting RCL’s Dividend Hike
Royal Caribbean Rewards Shareholders With 38% Dividend Hike
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) recently announced a hike in its quarterly dividend payout. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 37.5%, which indicates RCL’s intention to utilize free cash to boost its shareholders’ returns.
RCL increased its quarterly dividend to 55 cents per share (or $2.20 annually) from the previous payout of 40 cents (or $1.60 annually). The hiked dividend will be paid out on Jan. 13, 2025, to its shareholders on record as of Dec. 27, 2024. Based on the closing price of $245.52 per share on Wednesday, the stock has a dividend yield of 0.90%.
The company's dividend increase highlights its focus on improving shareholder returns. Along with boosting its shareholders’ returns, dividend hikes raise the market value of the stock. Companies often attract new investors and retain old ones through this strategy.
Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. A high-dividend-yielding one is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments.
Factors Supporting RCL’s Dividend Hike
Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 47% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 29.3% growth. The company has been benefiting from strong cruising demand from new and loyal guests, and robust booking trends. Also, strength in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases bodes well. The company emphasizes on new innovative ships and onboard experiences to boost its offering and deliver superior yields and margins.
The cruise industry remains strong, supported by a healthy macroeconomic environment. Increased consumer spending on travel and leisure, particularly among millennials and families, has driven higher demand for cruise vacations.
During the third quarter of 2024, RCL reported solid booking volumes across all key itineraries. It also stated a rise in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases (exceeding 2023 levels), driven by higher participation at increased prices.
The company is highly optimistic about the demand and pricing landscape for 2025. RCL's flexible sourcing model, AI-driven yield management tools and brand appeal enable it to attract a wide array of guests, including younger demographics and higher-yielding customers.
Looking ahead to 2025, RCL anticipates continued growth, with earnings expected to start with a “$14 handle.” The introduction of new ships, including the Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel, alongside the opening of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, will likely bolster its portfolio.
RCL’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Royal Caribbean currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). TCOM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.8%, on average. The stock has surged 117.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 15.1% and 7.3%, respectively, from year-ago levels.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CHH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average. The stock has surged 28% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively, from year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 42.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from year-ago levels.