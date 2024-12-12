Boston Scientific ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) has been gaining from new product launches and accretive acquisitions. Yet, unfavorable currency movement and macroeconomic concerns are major dampeners. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. Factors Driving BSX Shares
Innovations and Buyouts Support BSX Stock Amid Macroeconomic Woes
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) has been gaining from new product launches and accretive acquisitions. Yet, unfavorable currency movement and macroeconomic concerns are major dampeners. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Factors Driving BSX Shares
We are particularly impressed by Boston Scientific’s recent acquisitions that have added numerous products (though many are under development) with immense potential. This, in turn, should help boost the top line in the long term.
The company’s recently-completed strategic buyouts include the acquisition of Silk Road Medical for $1.16 billion. This acquisition is expected to help the company progress in vascular medicine, where Silk Road has revolutionized stroke prevention and the treatment of carotid artery disease. Boston Scientific also expects to close the previously-announced acquisition of Axonics in the fourth quarter of 2024. With this $3.7-billion acquisition, the company expects to expand its differentiated technologies portfolio within Urology.
Boston Scientific successfully continues with its expansion of operations across different geographies outside the United States. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Boston Scientific is successfully expanding its base, banking on its diverse portfolio, new launches and commercial execution with healthy underlying market demand. In the third quarter, EMEA sales grew 14.3% year over year on an operational basis, driven by above-market performance in Electrophysiology (EP), where the company successfully expanded its pulsed field ablation (PFA), complex PCI and structural heart leadership. In TAVI, Boston Scientific received CE Mark and launched the next-generation ACURATE Prime Valve.
Boston Scientific’s Endoscopy business within MedSurg is gaining from strong worldwide demand for its broad range of gastrointestinal (GI) and pulmonary treatment options. Particularly, the company is gaining market share by banking on the above-market growth of AXIOS and Exalt D in the third quarter. The company also registered strong double-digit growth in the Endoluminal Surgery franchise and recently received a Category 1 CPT code for the ESG weight loss procedure, which is expected to increase momentum within this business.
Over the past three months, shares of BSX have gained 8.7% against the industry’s 1.3% decline. The company’s consistent efforts to expand in international markets and its array of new product launches are expected to help the stock continue its uptrend in the coming days.
Concerning Factors for BSX
With Boston Scientific recording 40% of its sales from the international market, it remains highly exposed to currency fluctuations. Unfavorable currency movements have been a major dampener over the last few quarters, as in the case of other important MedTech players too. In 2023, the company faced an approximate 80 basis-point headwind from foreign exchange on revenues. Again, in the third quarter of 2024, the company had a 10 basis-point impact on revenues from unfavorable currency fluctuations.
Further, the industry-wide trend of difficult macroeconomic conditions, in the form of geopolitical pressure leading to disruptions in economic activity, global supply chains and labor markets, is creating a challenging business environment for Boston Scientific. With sustained macroeconomic pressure, the company may struggle to keep its operating expenses in check. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a 19.2% rise in cost of product sold leading to a mere 5 basis points expansion in gross margin. Further, there was a 25.8% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses, resulting in a 123 basis points contraction in operating margin.
Further, the presence of a large number of players has made the medical devices market highly competitive. The company participates in several markets, including Cardiovascular, CRM, Endosurgery and Neuromodulation, where it faces competition from large, well-capitalized companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Edwards Lifesciences, apart from several other smaller companies.
