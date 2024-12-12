For the quarter ended October 2024, Ciena (
Compared to Estimates, Ciena (CIEN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2024, Ciena (CIEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was -18.18%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ciena performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ciena here>>>
- Revenue- Total Networking Platforms: $859 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $843.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
- Revenue- Total Global Services: $142 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $148.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
- Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation): $123.10 million versus $115.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
- Revenue- Platform Software and Services: $99.60 million versus $89.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.
- Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking: $779.60 million versus $731.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching: $79.40 million versus $113.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.4% change.
- Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services: $23.50 million compared to the $28.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Products: $892.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Revenue- Services: $231.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $223.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training: $77.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
- Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment: $51.40 million compared to the $59.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design: $13.40 million versus $15.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.
Shares of Ciena have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.