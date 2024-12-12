Archer Daniels Midland Company ( ADM Quick Quote ADM - Free Report) has announced an extension of its share repurchase program. Initially launched in 2015, the program authorized the repurchase of up to 1 billion shares through Dec. 31, 2019. In 2019, it was extended up to Dec. 31, 2024, with the authorization increased to 2 billion shares. The program has been extended by another five years, running through Dec. 31, 2029. The board has authorized the repurchase of an additional 1 billion shares under this extended program, bringing the total authorization to 3 billion. Currently, 1.15 billion shares remain available for repurchase under the program, with the timing and quantity of repurchases to be determined at ADM’s discretion. The expansion of ADM's share repurchase program underscores management's confidence in the company's financial strength and growth prospects. The additional authorization of 1 billion shares through 2029 highlights a significant commitment to returning capital to its shareholders. By extending the program through 2029, ADM secures a long-term framework to navigate market opportunities and fluctuations in stock prices. The discretionary structure of the program allows the company to strategically balance share repurchases with other capital allocation priorities, such as funding growth initiatives and preserving financial flexibility. More Insights Into ADM
ADM Strengthens Capital Strategy With Share Repurchase Extension
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) has announced an extension of its share repurchase program. Initially launched in 2015, the program authorized the repurchase of up to 1 billion shares through Dec. 31, 2019. In 2019, it was extended up to Dec. 31, 2024, with the authorization increased to 2 billion shares.
The program has been extended by another five years, running through Dec. 31, 2029. The board has authorized the repurchase of an additional 1 billion shares under this extended program, bringing the total authorization to 3 billion. Currently, 1.15 billion shares remain available for repurchase under the program, with the timing and quantity of repurchases to be determined at ADM’s discretion.
The expansion of ADM's share repurchase program underscores management's confidence in the company's financial strength and growth prospects. The additional authorization of 1 billion shares through 2029 highlights a significant commitment to returning capital to its shareholders.
By extending the program through 2029, ADM secures a long-term framework to navigate market opportunities and fluctuations in stock prices. The discretionary structure of the program allows the company to strategically balance share repurchases with other capital allocation priorities, such as funding growth initiatives and preserving financial flexibility.
Apart from its robust share repurchase program, ADM demonstrates a strong commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular quarterly dividends. The company has increased its dividend twice in the last two years.
In August 2022, the dividend was raised to 40 cents per share, and it has since increased to 50 cents per share, reflecting ADM’s consistent financial performance and shareholder-focused capital allocation strategy. This marks the company's 372nd straight quarterly dividend payment.
Considering yesterday’s closing price of $52.92, its annualized dividend yield is 3.84%. Apart from being attractive to investors, the yield represents a steady income stream. The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 8.26% with a dividend payout ratio of 40%.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, ADM’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $784 million. The cash levels are decent to support the ability to invest in the company’s business and return excess cash to its shareholders.
Hence, a decent balance sheet position, along with its earnings strength, indicates that ADM’s capital distributions are sustainable.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have lost 11.5% in the past month compared with the industry’s decline of 2.2%.
Three Picks You Can’t Miss
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staples sector, namely Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) , Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) .
Ingredion Incorporated manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn and other starch-based materials. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
INGR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial year’s earnings indicates growth of 12.4% from the year-ago reported number.
Freshpet, a pet food company, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.3% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
US Foods, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. USFD delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.4% in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.4% and 18.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.