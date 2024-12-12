We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
AutoZone Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AutoZone Inc. (AZO - Free Report) reported earnings of $32.52 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Nov. 23, 2024), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.54. The company reported earnings of $32.55 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024. Net sales grew 2.1% year over year to $4.28 billion. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion.
Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
In the reported quarter, domestic commercial sales totaled $1.13 billion, up from $1.09 billion recorded in the year-ago period. Domestic same-store sales (sales at stores open at least for a year) were up 0.3%.
Gross profit increased to $2.27 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $2.21 billion. Operating profit decreased 0.8% year over year to $841 million.
AutoZone, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote
Store Opening & Inventory
During the quarter, AutoZone opened 23 new stores in the United States. It opened six new stores in Mexico and five in Brazil. It exited the quarter with 6,455 stores in the United States, 800 in Mexico and 132 in Brazil. The total store count was 7,387 as of Nov. 23, 2024.
Its inventory increased 8.7% year over year in the reported quarter. At quarter-end, the inventory per store was $849,000 compared with $806,000 a year ago.
Financials and Share Repurchases
As of Nov. 23, 2024, AutoZone had cash and cash equivalents of $304 million, up from $298.2 million as of Aug. 31, 2024. Its total debt amounted to $9.01 billion as of Nov. 23, 2024, compared with $9.02 billion as of Aug. 31, 2024.
The company repurchased 160,000 shares of its common stock for $505.2 million during the fiscal first quarter at an average price of $3,156 per share. At quarter-end, it had $1.7 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
