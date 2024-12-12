Petrobras Awards Major Offshore Contract to SLB Worth $800 Million

Petrobras S.A. ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , the Brazilian state-owned oil company, has signed a major contract with SLB ( SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) , a leading global oilfield services provider, for the maintenance of its offshore fields. SLB will offer integrated services for all offshore fields operated by Petrobras, particularly in the Campos, Santos and Espirito Santo basins. The deal is valued at $800 million. Overview of the Contract
Per the terms of the agreement, SLB shall be responsible for managing the construction of more than 100 deepwater wells. The company mentions that this is included in Petrobras’ broader strategy to revive its already productive fields to optimize production. Additionally, the construction of these deepwater wells is also aimed at exploring new areas for development.
Potential Expansion in the Equatorial Margin
As part of the ongoing contract, SLB may also support PBR’s operations in a region known as the Equatorial Margin. The region is known to have promising oil and gas reserves. However, Petrobras' plans to conduct exploration activities in the Equatorial Margin are contingent upon securing a license that has been long-sought by the Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company. If Petrobras successfully secures the license, then SLB shall support PBR’s exploration and production plans in the area. The contract is expected to begin in April 2025 and has a duration of three years, per SLB.
Petrobras’ Increased Investment in E&P Activities
Petrobras recently revealed its 2025-2029 Business Plan, which states that the company has raised its investment allocated toward exploration and production (E&P) activities. Notably, the Brazilian energy firm has set aside $77 billion for exploration and production activities. PBR aims to invest more in E&P to replenish its reserves, ensuring sustained production in the future.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while SLB has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the
energy sector are TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service ( NINE Quick Quote NINE - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company’s total backlog witnessed a high of $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, indicating an 11.1% increase from the previous year’s level. This growing backlog ensures strong revenue growth for FTI.
Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.
