Visa Strengthens Its Position in the SME Market With Loop Global Visa Card

Visa Inc. ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) has recently collaborated with Loop and EQ Bank to introduce an innovative offering for Canadian SMEs—the Loop Global Visa Card. As the first multi-currency corporate credit card in Canada, this new solution is set to transform the way businesses handle international transactions and financial operations.
The launch aligns with the growing demand for efficient global payment solutions, as Canada’s international trade reached $965.1 billion CAD in 2023. Designed to meet the needs of SMEs, the Loop Global Visa Card allows transactions and settlements in multiple currencies, including CAD, USD, EUR, and GBP. This capability helps businesses minimize foreign exchange costs and simplifies the management of cross-border transactions, empowering SMEs to engage in global trade more effectively.
For Visa, this initiative represents a calculated expansion into the rapidly growing SME segment amid increasing globalization. By integrating its payment network with Loop’s financial platform, Visa reinforces its position as a key enabler of seamless international transactions. The card’s advanced features, such as competitive FX rates, comprehensive expense management tools, and fraud protection, position Visa as a leading payment partner for SMEs operating globally. As businesses adopt this solution, Visa is likely to experience an uptick in transaction volumes, further bolstering its growth in this market.
This partnership aligns with Visa’s broader objectives, including its fiscal 2025 target of achieving high-single-digit to low-double-digit revenue growth on an adjusted constant-dollar basis. Through continued innovation and leveraging its extensive global payment network, Visa aims to address ongoing business challenges, solidifying its role as a leader in the financial services sector.
Visa's Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 1.8% in the past month compared with the
industry’s 1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research V’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Business Services space are Parsons Corporation ( PSN Quick Quote PSN - Free Report) , RB Global, Inc. ( RBA Quick Quote RBA - Free Report) and SPS Commerce, Inc. ( SPSC Quick Quote SPSC - Free Report) . While Parsons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RB Global and SPS Commerce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The bottom line of Parsons outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 40.7% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 24.2% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for PSN’s earnings has moved 6.9% north in the past 60 days.
RB Global’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 11% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 13.8% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for RBA’s earnings has moved 2.8% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of SPS Commerce outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 21.1% from the 2023 figure. The estimate for revenues implies growth of 18.5% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for SPSC’s earnings has moved 2.1% north in the past 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
Visa Strengthens Its Position in the SME Market With Loop Global Visa Card
Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) has recently collaborated with Loop and EQ Bank to introduce an innovative offering for Canadian SMEs—the Loop Global Visa Card. As the first multi-currency corporate credit card in Canada, this new solution is set to transform the way businesses handle international transactions and financial operations.
The launch aligns with the growing demand for efficient global payment solutions, as Canada’s international trade reached $965.1 billion CAD in 2023. Designed to meet the needs of SMEs, the Loop Global Visa Card allows transactions and settlements in multiple currencies, including CAD, USD, EUR, and GBP. This capability helps businesses minimize foreign exchange costs and simplifies the management of cross-border transactions, empowering SMEs to engage in global trade more effectively.
For Visa, this initiative represents a calculated expansion into the rapidly growing SME segment amid increasing globalization. By integrating its payment network with Loop’s financial platform, Visa reinforces its position as a key enabler of seamless international transactions. The card’s advanced features, such as competitive FX rates, comprehensive expense management tools, and fraud protection, position Visa as a leading payment partner for SMEs operating globally. As businesses adopt this solution, Visa is likely to experience an uptick in transaction volumes, further bolstering its growth in this market.
This partnership aligns with Visa’s broader objectives, including its fiscal 2025 target of achieving high-single-digit to low-double-digit revenue growth on an adjusted constant-dollar basis. Through continued innovation and leveraging its extensive global payment network, Visa aims to address ongoing business challenges, solidifying its role as a leader in the financial services sector.
Visa's Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 1.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s 1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
V’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Parsons Corporation (PSN - Free Report) , RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) and SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC - Free Report) . While Parsons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RB Global and SPS Commerce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The bottom line of Parsons outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 40.7% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 24.2% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for PSN’s earnings has moved 6.9% north in the past 60 days.
RB Global’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 11% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 13.8% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for RBA’s earnings has moved 2.8% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of SPS Commerce outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 21.1% from the 2023 figure. The estimate for revenues implies growth of 18.5% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for SPSC’s earnings has moved 2.1% north in the past 60 days.