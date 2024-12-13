5 Construction Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2025

The construction sector is gearing up for a promising 2025, bolstered by improving conditions in both residential and infrastructure markets. Falling mortgage rates, renewed builder confidence, and the U.S. government’s focus on infrastructure investment set the stage for growth. Wall Street analysts are eyeing several stocks in this space, highlighting their potential to rally in the coming year.
Macroeconomic indicators further underscore this optimism. The U.S. economy is expected to grow at a moderate pace, supported by a 2.8% GDP increase (second estimate) in the third-quarter 2024 and an upward revision in forecasts for the final quarter. The construction sector, which has already matched the broader market’s 29% gain over the past year, is poised to capitalize on these tailwinds. The Zacks Construction sector has delivered a 29.2% gain over the past year, closely mirroring the 29.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite. Looking ahead to 2025, this upward momentum is expected to persist, fueled by the favorable factors mentioned above. Among the standout names for 2025 are Comfort Systems USA ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) , and PotlatchDeltic Corporation ( PCH Quick Quote PCH - Free Report) , Primoris Services Corporation ( PRIM Quick Quote PRIM - Free Report) and AECOM ( ACM Quick Quote ACM - Free Report) . These firms have captured analysts’ attention for their strong fundamentals and exposure to key growth areas. Residential Rebound on the Horizon
In the residential market, builder confidence continues to improve, reflecting optimism about the future. The National Association of Home Builders reported a steady rise in its Housing Market Index, climbing three points in November. Stabilizing mortgage rates, now hovering around 6.69% (as of Dec. 5), and easing inventory shortages are expected to fuel demand. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, projects a 9% rise in home sales for 2025 (with the median home price to be 2% higher in 2025) and an 11% increase in new home sales. These trends signal renewed momentum for homebuilders.
Moreover, the recent interest rate cuts—50 basis points in September and another 25 in November—are set to drive affordability, further stimulating residential activity. As housing becomes more accessible, companies with significant exposure to home construction stand to benefit. Infrastructure Investment Spurs Growth
Beyond residential, government initiatives like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) promise to accelerate infrastructure spending. Investments in renewable energy, data centers, and advanced manufacturing, fueled by the CHIPS and Science Act, are creating new opportunities for construction firms. Rising confidence among developers, as signaled by the Dodge Momentum Index, points to a robust pipeline of nonresidential projects.
This push toward modernization and clean energy also aligns with broader global trends. Companies involved in infrastructure decarbonization and national security projects are positioned to gain as governments prioritize sustainable and resilient construction. Challenges Ahead
Despite the optimism, the construction sector faces headwinds. Labor shortages, high material costs, and tight lending conditions remain significant challenges. Additionally, immigration policies under the incoming administration could exacerbate labor supply issues, affecting project timelines and costs. However, analysts believe these obstacles are outweighed by the sector’s growth drivers.
While challenges persist, the sector’s resilience and adaptability position it for success. Investors looking to capitalize on these trends should keep a close eye on these promising construction players. Top Construction Stocks to Buy
We have shortlisted five construction stocks with the help of the
Zacks Stock Screener that currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and have a market cap of more than $1 billion. More than 70% of brokers recommend these stocks as a strong buy or moderate buy. Our research shows that such stocks offer good investment opportunities. The Zacks Rank is a reliable tool that helps you trade confidently regardless of your trading style and risk tolerance. To learn more about how to use this proven system for market-beating gains, visit Zacks Rank Education. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Comfort Systems USA: A provider of HVAC and electrical services, Comfort Systems is primed to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient building systems. FIX — currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 — has gained 134.9% over the past year. The 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate has increased to $16.86 from $16.00 over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 20.8%. It currently carries a VGM Score of B. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here MasTec: Known for its expertise in engineering and construction, MasTec is set to benefit from telecom, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. MTZ — currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 — has gained 91% over the past year. The 2025 EPS estimate has increased to $5.28 from $4.48 over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 45.5%. It currently holds a VGM Score of A. PotlatchDeltic: With its timberland assets, PotlatchDeltic is poised to leverage rising residential construction and sustainable building practices. PCH — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has lost 4.7% over the past year. The 2025 EPS estimate has increased to 81 cents from 76 cents over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 441.7%. Primoris Services: Focused on energy and infrastructure projects, Primoris is well-positioned to ride the renewable energy wave. PRIM — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has gained 142.8% over the past year. The 2025 EPS estimate has increased to $4.15 from $3.98 over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 20.3%. It currently holds a VGM Score of B. AECOM: As a leader in global infrastructure solutions, AECOM stands to gain from large-scale public sector investments. ACM — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has gained 21.6% over the past year. The fiscal 2025 EPS estimate has increased to $5.10 from $4.95 over the past 30 days. Earnings for fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 12.8%. It currently holds a VGM Score of B.
