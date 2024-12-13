We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $114.99, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 11.57% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.85%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.7 billion, showing a 4.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $94.94 billion, which would represent changes of +8.85% and +3.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.28% higher within the past month. Right now, Walt Disney possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.
Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.