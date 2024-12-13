Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (
IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) closed at $180.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.08% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 13.07% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.43, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) closed at $180.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.08% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 13.07% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.43, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.