Emerson Electric (EMR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reached $131.16, with a +0.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
The the stock of maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments has risen by 0.55% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.57% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.93 per share and a revenue of $18.17 billion, representing changes of +8.01% and +3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Emerson Electric is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.
We can additionally observe that EMR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. EMR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.