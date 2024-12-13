We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Costco (COST - Free Report) reported $62.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $3.82 for the same period compares to $3.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.79, the EPS surprise was +0.79%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales - Total Company: 5.2% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company: 7.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.3%.
- Number of warehouses - Total worldwide: 897 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 896.
- Comparable sales - U.S. 5.2% versus 5.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. 7.2% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada: 6.7% versus 6.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International: 7.1% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable sales - Canada: 5.8% versus 6.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico: 617 compared to the 618 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable sales - Other International: 4.7% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Membership fees: $1.17 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
- Revenue- Net Sales: $60.99 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $61.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
Shares of Costco have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.