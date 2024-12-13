We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB - Free Report) ending at $122.45, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 37.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Astera Labs, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 169.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 34.47.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.