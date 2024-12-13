We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
These 2 Mag 7 Members Just Broke All Time Highs
Recently, several Mag 7 members – Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) – have hit fresh all-time highs, reflecting considerably bullish momentum. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, particularly when a company’s outlook remains positive.
Should investors tap into the momentum? Let’s take a closer look at how each titan stacks up.
Tesla Charges Higher
Tesla’s current momentum is undeniable, boosted by a recent set of strong quarterly results. It remains the prime selection for those seeking EV exposure, and its current favorable Zacks Rank alludes to further near-term gains.
As shown below, analysts raised their earnings expectations across the board following its latest quarterly release. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The focal point of the quarterly print was margin expansion, with the company’s gross margin expanding to 19.8% vs. a 17.9% print in the same period last year. It’s worth noting here that Tesla also reported its lowest-ever level of cost of goods sold (COGS) per vehicle throughout the period.
The profitability spike undoubtedly bodes well for the company, with shares also seeing a decent boost from the recent U.S. election results.
Alphabet Unveils Willow
Alphabet has found itself in the headlines following the announcement of Willow, its new quantum computing chip that boasts state-of-the-art performance across key metrics and enables major achievements in the field.
Willow has the capability to reduce errors exponentially as it scales qubits higher, defeating a key challenge in quantum error correction that’s been present for nearly 30 years. Secondly, in a benchmark, Willow completed a computation in under five minutes that today’s fastest supercomputers couldn’t solve in 10 septillion years.
For those curious, ’10 septillion years’ is longer than the age of the universe itself.
Analysts have taken a favorable stance on the company’s earnings outlook, raising EPS expectations across the board over recent months. The growth outlook for the mega-cap tech giant also remains favorable, with current consensus expectations suggesting 40% EPS growth in its current fiscal year on nearly 15% higher sales.
Bottom Line
Momentum investing is all about riding bullish trends where buyers are in control.
And buyers have certainly been in control of both stocks above – Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) – with shares of each soaring over the last month and hitting fresh all-time highs.