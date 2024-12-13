Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) : is a healthcare services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 64.1% downward over the last 60 days.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY - Free Report) is a real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) is a consumer and industrial goods company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 60 days.

