Shell Partners With GATE for Sparta Commissioning Contract

Shell plc’s( SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) subsidiary, Shell Offshore Inc., has awarded the commissioning and construction management contract for the semi-submersible Sparta project to oilfield service provider GATE Energy. The Sparta project, the London-based super-major’s 15th deep-water host in the Gulf of Mexico, is being built following the successful legacy of the four-column semi-submersible host in the Vito and Whale facilities. An Insight Into SHEL’s Sparta Project
Sparta, a deep-water development project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, is expected to begin production in 2028. It is jointly owned by Shell Offshore, holding 51% of the stake as an operator, and Equinor holding 49% of the stake through its Gulf of Mexico operations unit. It is expected to reach a peak output of about 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with a recoverable resource volume potential of 244 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Sparta will move forward with innovation and sustainability in offshore operations. One of its standout features is all-electric topside compression equipment, which will reduce carbon emissions significantly. It also features a semi-submersible production host situated in waters over 1,400 meters deep, tapping into reservoirs with pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch.
An integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation project for the development of Sparta in the Gulf of Mexico has also been awarded to TechnipFMC, in which the company will utilize high-pressure
subsea production systems to execute the contract. SHEL-GATE Energy’s Long-Standing Partnership
Through this contract, GATE Energy validates its long-standing partnership with SHEL and further aims to strengthen it by delivering full project life cycle support in the Sparta project. GATE has leveraged its global capabilities by successfully delivering various projects like Vito and Whale. Vito, located in the greater Mars Corridor, began its production in February 2023, while Whale, situated in the Perdido Corridor, is expected to commence operations in 2024.
