Marriott Announces Outdoor Lodging Expansion With New Deals

Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR Quick Quote MAR - Free Report) recently announced expansion into the outdoor lodging segment, underscoring its commitment to offering diverse accommodations for nature-immersive travel. The company announced two deals, including the acquisition of the Postcard Cabins brand (previously known as Getaway Outposts) and a long-term agreement with outdoor hospitality brand Trailborn. More on the News
The initiatives are part of Marriott's broader strategy to provide travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members with a wider range of lodging options in nature-forward destinations. The company plans to launch a dedicated outdoor-focused collection in 2025, anchored by the Postcard Cabins and Trailborn portfolios.
Postcard Cabins, known for its tiny, modern cabins in secluded woodlands, adds 29 properties and over 1,200 cabins to Marriott’s portfolio. Similarly, Trailborn brings bespoke hotels in iconic destinations like Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon, catering to adventure travelers with design-driven accommodations.
The addition of Postcard Cabins and Trailborn will likely expand Marriott's reach in destinations near national parks, beaches and ski resorts, catering to travelers seeking personalized, design-forward experiences.
This outdoor-focused expansion positions Marriott as a leader in nature-based accommodations, bridging the gap between comfort and adventure. By opening doors for franchisees and developers, the initiative also presents an opportunity for affiliates to align with Marriott’s powerful portfolio and tap into the rapidly growing demand for outdoor experiences.
MAR’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coming to price performance, shares of Marriott have gained 24.7% in the past three months compared with the
industry’s 20.2% rise. The company is benefiting from a solid increase in global travel demand and a rise in group bookings. During the third quarter, group RevPAR rose 10% year over year, supported by increases in both room nights and average daily rate (ADR). Business transient demand increased and leisure transient revenue per available room (RevPAR) remained above pre-pandemic levels.
The company stated that group revenues for 2025 were pacing 7% higher (by the end of the third quarter), driven by a 3% increase in room nights and a 4% rise in ADR. The emphasis on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock growth potential.
MAR’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here. CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 114.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 39.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 102.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Marriott Announces Outdoor Lodging Expansion With New Deals
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) recently announced expansion into the outdoor lodging segment, underscoring its commitment to offering diverse accommodations for nature-immersive travel. The company announced two deals, including the acquisition of the Postcard Cabins brand (previously known as Getaway Outposts) and a long-term agreement with outdoor hospitality brand Trailborn.
More on the News
The initiatives are part of Marriott's broader strategy to provide travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members with a wider range of lodging options in nature-forward destinations. The company plans to launch a dedicated outdoor-focused collection in 2025, anchored by the Postcard Cabins and Trailborn portfolios.
Postcard Cabins, known for its tiny, modern cabins in secluded woodlands, adds 29 properties and over 1,200 cabins to Marriott’s portfolio. Similarly, Trailborn brings bespoke hotels in iconic destinations like Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon, catering to adventure travelers with design-driven accommodations.
The addition of Postcard Cabins and Trailborn will likely expand Marriott's reach in destinations near national parks, beaches and ski resorts, catering to travelers seeking personalized, design-forward experiences.
This outdoor-focused expansion positions Marriott as a leader in nature-based accommodations, bridging the gap between comfort and adventure. By opening doors for franchisees and developers, the initiative also presents an opportunity for affiliates to align with Marriott’s powerful portfolio and tap into the rapidly growing demand for outdoor experiences.
MAR’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coming to price performance, shares of Marriott have gained 24.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 20.2% rise. The company is benefiting from a solid increase in global travel demand and a rise in group bookings. During the third quarter, group RevPAR rose 10% year over year, supported by increases in both room nights and average daily rate (ADR). Business transient demand increased and leisure transient revenue per available room (RevPAR) remained above pre-pandemic levels.
The company stated that group revenues for 2025 were pacing 7% higher (by the end of the third quarter), driven by a 3% increase in room nights and a 4% rise in ADR. The emphasis on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock growth potential.
MAR’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 114.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 39.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 102.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.