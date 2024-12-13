Tap Bank ETFs for 2025: Here's Why

Executives from the nation’s largest banks expressed optimism on Tuesday about the prospects for 2025, citing favorable economic conditions and anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. A less-hawkish Fed at the initial phase of this year and Fed rate cuts from September have steepened the yield curve to a certain limit, prompting a rally in bank ETFs.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE Quick Quote KBE - Free Report) is up 29% this year. Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB Quick Quote KBWB - Free Report) has advanced 38.1% in the year-to-date frame. These ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) (up 27.5% this year) by a decent extent. Let’s find out what’s cooking up for bank ETFs in 2025. J.P. Morgan Provides Optimistic Outlook
Marianne Lake,
JPMorgan Chase’s ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) consumer chief, announced at a Goldman Sachs financial services conference (as quoted on Yahoo Finance) that the bank has raised its net interest income forecast for 2025 by $2 billion, reflecting an improved interest rate outlook.
Lake also projected a 45% increase in investment banking fees for Q4 of 2024, signaling the end of a prolonged dealmaking slump. Additionally, Lake anticipates trading revenues to grow in the "mid-teens or a little better year on year" during the same period.
Citigroup Sees Strong Revenue Growth Citigroup ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) CFO Mark Mason reported that the bank expects to hit the "higher end" of its 2024 revenue guidance, ranging from $80 billion to $81 billion. He forecasted a 25% to 30% increase in investment banking fees and a rise in trading revenues for Q4 of 2024. PNC’s Bullish Outlook PNC Financial Services’ ( PNC Quick Quote PNC - Free Report) CEO Bill Demchak expressed confidence in the banking sector, describing the business environment as being "as bullish as anything I’ve ever seen." He noted "amped-up energy across corporate America" and expressed hope that it would carry into 2025, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Stock Performance and Economic Resilience
The upbeat sentiment comes as large U.S. banks enjoy a robust 2024, driven by economic resilience amid the steepening of the yield curve and a recovery in investment banking and trading operations. Stock prices of major banks like Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs ( GS Quick Quote GS - Free Report) , JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial Services have risen between 8% and 13% since the recent election. A New Administration to Ease Regulations
Bank executives anticipate that the incoming Republican administration will relax regulations, including easing rules on corporate mergers that generate significant profits for Wall Street. The hope is that this leniency will boost lending and dealmaking activity.
Banks are also lobbying against proposed capital rules under Basel III, which would require them to hold greater buffers for future losses. While some regulators have signaled willingness to water down these requirements, the final outcome remains uncertain.
Uncertainty Around Policy Directions
Trump’s economic policies, including raising tariffs, lowering taxes and deporting undocumented immigrants, could raise inflation and lead the Fed not to take an extreme dovish stance in 2025. This may create some uncertainty for the banking sector. JPMorgan Chase’s Lake downplayed expectations of sweeping deregulation.
