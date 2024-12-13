We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kosmos Energy Considers All-Share Acquisition of Tullow Oil
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS - Free Report) , a U.S.-based upstream energy firm, has announced that it is in the early stages of discussion for the acquisition of Tullow Oil plc (TUWOY - Free Report) . Kosmos mentioned that the proposed transaction is expected to be an all-share acquisition. However, Tullow Oil recently specified that the deal is not guaranteed yet, implying that the company is not certain if a formal offer will be made or what the terms and conditions might be for any potential offers.
Kosmos Energy has been provided with a deadline of Jan. 9, 2025, until 5 p.m. (London time) to decide whether it wants to pursue the acquisition or not. The company must firmly announce its decision within the stipulated time to go ahead with the deal.
Kosmos Energy’s potential acquisition of Tullow Oil would result in the creation of a leading exploration and production (E&P) firm with its operations focused on the Atlantic Margin. Kosmos Energy’s E&P operations are focused in deepwater regions, including, offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. The company also operates in the deepwater blocks of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Its third-quarter production amounted to approximately 65,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Tullow Oil’s production for the first half of the year came in at 63,700 boe/d. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately $480.5 million.
The oil and gas sector in North America has seen significant consolidation in recent years, with companies increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their resource base and reduce costs. The potential deal between Kosmos Energy and Tullow Oil could signal the start of a similar consolidation trend in other regions.
