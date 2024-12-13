In its upcoming report, ABM Industries (
Unveiling ABM Industries (ABM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.09 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ABM Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Business & Industry' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Aviation' should come in at $260.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Education' of $230.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' will reach $368.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' stands at $218.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' to reach $56.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.60 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Aviation' will likely reach $12.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' will reach $28.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42 million.
Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' to come in at $13.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Education' should arrive at $8.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.20 million.
ABM Industries shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ABM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>