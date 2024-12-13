Iridium Certus GMDSS Service Launch Redefines Global Maritime Safety

Iridium Communications Inc. ( IRDM Quick Quote IRDM - Free Report) has announced the service launch of the Iridium Certus Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), marking a transformative step in maritime satellite communication and safety services.
This innovative solution offers the only global GMDSS, integrating distress alerts, safety voice communication and Maritime Safety Information (MSI). Additional features include Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and the Ship Security Alert System (SSAS), making it a comprehensive safety and connectivity solution for vessels worldwide.
What Does Iridium Certus GMDSS Offer?
Iridium Certus GMDSS delivers unparalleled capabilities through a single, versatile and reliable antenna. Mariners can benefit from fast, weather-resilient broadband for operational needs, even when other systems fail. This cutting-edge solution reduces costs, streamlines ship equipment and provides a seamless hybrid network for critical maritime operations.
The system’s launch is supported by the “Lars Thrane LT-4200S” terminal, which has earned the Marine Equipment Directive (MED) certification. Other leading manufacturers like Cobham Satcom, Intellian and Thales are set to release additional Iridium Certus solutions. Compliant with Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requirements, the system enables rapid emergency response through a simple distress button, connecting vessels directly with the Rescue Coordination Center within 30 seconds.
Also, this launch redefines maritime communication by combining GMDSS, LRIT and SSAS into one efficient terminal, enhancing safety and cost-effectiveness for vessels operating across the globe.
On the same day, the company introduced the Iridium Certus 9704, its smallest and most advanced IoT module, alongside the Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit. Powered by Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) technology, the module is designed for real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making, making it ideal for Industrial IoT (IIoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and remote applications. The module can be used for predictive maintenance, remote tracking and environmental monitoring, seamlessly integrating into cloud-based AI systems.
Subscriber Growth and Strategic Wins Benefit Iridium
IRDM's revenues are driven by continued momentum in the commercial service segment, as well as the engineering and support service business.
Iridium is benefiting from a highly lucrative recurring service revenue base. In the third quarter of 2024, total Service revenues rose 5% year over year to $159.9 million, driven by strong recurring revenues from increasing subscriber engagements.
Owing to lucrative deal wins from the U.S. government, particularly the ongoing projects on the Space Development Agency, the engineering and support revenues saw a 22% surge from the prior-year level.
Commercial services continued to be the largest segment of Iridium’s business (63% of third-quarter revenues), generating $133.3 million in revenues in the quarter, increasing 6% from the previous-year quarter. This growth was fueled by the rising demand for IoT data and voice and data services across diverse markets such as maritime, aviation, oil and gas, mining, recreation, forestry, construction, transportation and emergency services.
IRDM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 15.2% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 29%.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) , Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) and PROS Holdings, Inc. ( PRO Quick Quote PRO - Free Report) . GILT, BLKB & PRO presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat Satellite’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 48 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 75%. Its shares have jumped 14.9% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.08, unchanged in the past 60 days. BLKB earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.29%. Its shares have increased 5.3% in the past six months.
PROS Holdings earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 134.72%. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 55.56%. Its shares have surged 42.7% in the past three months.
Image: Bigstock
