Baxter Stock May Gain Following Five New Injectable Product Launches

Baxter International ( BAX Quick Quote BAX - Free Report) recently announced the launch of five new injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States, which, when combined with the previous five launches announced in April 2024, marks a total of 10 U.S. injectable product launches in 2024.
These new launches reinforce Baxter’s leadership in bringing high-value, specialty injectable products to market to help address critical patient needs. The launches further strengthen Baxter’s Pharamaceutical business segment.
Likely Trend of BAX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $30.84 on Thursday. The recent launch of injectible products are likely to strengthen Baxter’s Pharamaceutical business segment, thus generating more revenues. This is in turn is likely to help increase the stock’s price as well. However, in the year-to-date period, BAX’s shares have lost 20.2% against the
industry’s 12.4% growth. The S&P 500 increased 28.6% in the same time frame.
Meanwhile, BAX currently has a market capitalization of $15.8 billion. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Details Regarding BAX’s Newly Launched Injectible Products
The five recent product launches within Baxter’s Pharmaceuticals portfolio in the United States include Micafungin, an echinocandin antifungal indicated for use in adult and pediatric patients. It is used to treat candidemia, acute disseminated candidiasis, candida peritonitis and abscesses in patients four months of age and older, as well as in younger pediatric patients (under 4 months) without meningoencephalitis or ocular dissemination. The drug is also approved for the treatment of esophageal candidiasis in patients four months and older. Additionally, it is used for the prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients four months and older undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation.
The launch also includes Cyclophosphamide Injection, an alkylating drug, which is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with a range of malignant diseases, including malignant lymphomas (Hodgkin's disease, lymphocytic lymphoma, mixed-cell type lymphoma, histiocytic lymphoma, Burkitt's lymphoma), multiple myeloma, leukemias, mycosis fungoides, neuroblastoma, adenocarcinoma of the ovary, retinoblastoma and breast carcinoma.
Another launch is the Pantoprazole Sodium in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, a proton pump inhibitor, which is indicated for use in adults for the short-term treatment (7-10 days) of gastroesophageal reflux disease associated with a history of erosive esophagitis and for pathological hypersecretion conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome.
The launch also includes Cefazolin in Dextrose Injection, USP, a single-dose, first-generation cephalosporin antibacterial. It is indicated for the treatment of respiratory tract infections in both adult and pediatric patients. Additionally, it is used for treating various infections caused by susceptible organisms and for perioperative prophylaxis.
Last but not least, Baxter launched Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, which is an anti-epileptic drug indicated for adjunct therapy in adult patients (≥16 years of age) with partial-onset seizures, myoclonic seizures in patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures when oral administration is temporarily not feasible.
These five newly launched products are now available for use in the U.S. market.
Impact of the Launches on BAX’s Pharmaceutical Segment
Baxter launched five injectable products in April 2024 which have made a significant impact on its Pharmaceutical segment. The addition of these ready-to-use injectables aligned with Baxter’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency in healthcare settings. The products included norepinephrine, vasopressin, vancomycin, ropivacaine and regadenoson — all designed to address critical medical conditions such as hypotension, infections, pain management and pharmacologic stress testing.
The key differentiator for these offerings is their ready-to-use format, which reduces manual compounding steps and minimizes the risk of medication errors and contamination, ultimately improving patient safety and streamlining workflows for healthcare providers. This expansion not only strengthens Baxter’s position in key therapeutic areas but also positions it to cater to the growing demand for safer, more efficient drug delivery systems in critical care and surgical environments.
However, during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, BAX’s Pharmaceuticals sales grew at low single digits, as double-digit growth in the Drug Compounding division was partially offset by a high single-digit decline in the Injectables & Anesthesia division. Third-quarter sales of Injectables & Anesthesia were impacted by the timing of certain orders shifting to the fiscal fourth quarter and supply constraints impacting international performance. The latest launches are likely to provide a further boost to the Injectables & Anesthesia sub-segment and help the company generate additional Pharmaceutical sales.
BAX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BAX carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , AngioDynamics ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) and Globus Medical ( GMED Quick Quote GMED - Free Report) .
Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.
AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.
Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
Image: Bigstock
