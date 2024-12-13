Erie Indemnity Company’s ( ERIE Quick Quote ERIE - Free Report) board of directors approved a 7.1% hike in its dividend. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, 2025, will receive the meatier dividend on Jan. 22, 2025. With the approval, the new payout stands at $1.365 per Class A share compared with the earlier payout of $1.275 per share and $204.75 per Class B share compared with the earlier payout of $191.25 per share. Erie Indemnity has been paying dividends since 1933. Based on the stock’s Dec. 12, 2024, closing price of $301.40, the new dividend on Class A shares will yield 1.3%, which is better than the industry’s average of 1%.
Image: Bigstock
Erie Indemnity Hikes Dividend by 7.1% to Share More Profits
Erie Indemnity Company’s (ERIE - Free Report) board of directors approved a 7.1% hike in its dividend. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, 2025, will receive the meatier dividend on Jan. 22, 2025.
With the approval, the new payout stands at $1.365 per Class A share compared with the earlier payout of $1.275 per share and $204.75 per Class B share compared with the earlier payout of $191.25 per share. Erie Indemnity has been paying dividends since 1933. Based on the stock’s Dec. 12, 2024, closing price of $301.40, the new dividend on Class A shares will yield 1.3%, which is better than the industry’s average of 1%.
The company’s five-year annualized dividend growth of about 7.3% and the payout ratio of 48 not only reflect this insurer’s operational strength but also its commitment to distributing wealth to shareholders.
The company’s operational strength, backed by continued growth in new business and solid retention, ensures smooth cash flow. This, in turn, aids Erie Indemnity in increasing dividends each year, reflecting its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.
A solid capital position and balance sheet strength continue to support effective capital deployment. It exited the third quarter with a surplus position of 9.2 billion. Apart from hiking dividends, Erie Indemnity occasionally pays special dividends and buys back shares.
Improvement in premiums of homeowners and commercial multi-peril products, given continued rate increase and strong retention, strengthening of business platforms, as well as identification and development of new sources of revenues, should help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer sustain dividend hikes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Erie Indemnity have rallied 22.6% year to date, compared with the industry’s increase of 28.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given a solid capital level in the insurance industry and an improving operating backdrop favoring strong operational performance, insurers like The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG - Free Report) , Assurant Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) have resorted to effective capital deployment to enhance shareholders’ value.
The board of directors of Hanover Insurance approved a 5.9% hike in its quarterly dividend, marking the 20th straight year of increase. The payout now stands at 90 cents per share compared with the earlier payout of 85 cents per share.
A diversified book of business, lowered coastal exposure and enhanced pricing for catastrophes, prudent pricing segmentation, growth in target states, product lines, and industry classes in the middle market should help THG retain the streak.
Assurant’s board of directors recently approved an 11% hike in cash dividend to 80 cents, up from 72 cents paid earlier. The recent hike marked the 20th straight quarter of dividend increase. The current dividend yield is 1.5%.
This move to distribute wealth to its shareholders bears testimony to AIZ’s solid capital position and uninterrupted cash generation capabilities, which are based on the strength of the Global Lifestyle and Global Housing business segments. The insurer uses the cash inflows primarily to make dividend payments to stockholders, repurchase shares and fund investments and acquisitions.
Fidelity National’s board of directors approved a 9.1% hike in cash dividend to 50 cents. The company enjoys a scale advantage, given its market-leading position in residential purchase, refinance and commercial markets. It is investing in technology to widen its market-leading position.
Solid retail annuity sales and F&G's presence in institutional markets benefit assets under management. F&G invests in a high-quality and well-diversified portfolio and its average assets under management growth drives earnings. These positives should help FNF continue dividend hikes.