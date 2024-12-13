We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) ending at $47.03, denoting a -1.75% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.
The company's stock has dropped by 10.64% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
