Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) ending at $47.03, denoting a -1.75% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.64% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


