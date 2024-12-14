We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) standing at $106.95, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 23.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.67 billion, up 22.7% from the prior-year quarter.
NVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $40.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +20.49%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.31% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Novo Nordisk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.03 of its industry.
Meanwhile, NVO's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.