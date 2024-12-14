We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) closed at $106.60, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the regional airline had lost 3.22% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.29% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of SkyWest will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.79, reflecting a 326.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $901.47 million, up 19.91% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, indicating changes of +829.87% and +18.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. SkyWest currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, SkyWest is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 27, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.