Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $227.62, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.29% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.36% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.49, showcasing a 4.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.9 billion, indicating a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.89 per share and a revenue of $38.48 billion, signifying shifts of +7.97% and +4.95%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.54% lower within the past month. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.
Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 2.06 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.