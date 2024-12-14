We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $87.56, demonstrating a -0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have depreciated by 15.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.91, reflecting a 12.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $883.98 million, reflecting a 3.59% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.48 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion, indicating changes of -13.76% and -0.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower within the past month. At present, Copa Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Copa Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.49.
Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.