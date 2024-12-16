We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Northern Oil and Gas Inks $160M Appalachia Development Program
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) recently announced its joint development program in Appalachia with one of the region’s most capital-efficient operators, which requires focused work on drilling activities throughout 2025. The program needs a capital commitment capped at $160 million and would provide the company a 15% working interest stake. The program exemplifies the company’s strategic and forward-looking capital allocation move.
Northern Oil and Gas’ non-operated business model allows it to keep its overhead costs down compared to peers. This enables it to capture higher margins. The company can work with leading producers in each basin, acquiring attractive acreage — overlooked by competitors due to the small working interest involved — to diversify its production profile.
NOG’s Enhancing Gas Inventory
The strategic investment strategy of NOG in Appalachia, one of North America’s richest gas-producing regions, would position it to enhance its natural gas inventory significantly. By participating in the potential wells, due to be spud in 2025, NOG would add certainty to its development schedule and ensure clear visibility of its 2025 aims.
A Strategic Partnership for Superior Returns
NOG’s collaboration with a substantial operating partner highlights its potential to leverage its market position. The joint venture not only strengthens its operational footprint but also supports its commitment to delivering superior returns to stakeholders through innovative capital solutions.
NOG’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Northern Oil and Gas is an independent upstream operator engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Currently, NOG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
