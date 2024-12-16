Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ClevelandCliffs (CLF - Free Report) is the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 84.6% downward over the last 60 days.

89BIO (ETNB - Free Report) is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.2% downward over the last 60 days.

MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) is the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 60 days.

medical retail