3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
DFA US Sustainability Core I(DFSIX - Free Report) : 0.16% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. DFSIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DFSIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.98%.
Nationwide Destinations Aggressive R6(GAIDX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GAIDX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With five-year annualized performance of 10.16%, expense ratio of 0.19% and management fee of 0.13%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Invesco Discovery A(OPOCX - Free Report) : 1.04% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. OPOCX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.36% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.