If You Invested $1000 in Veeva Systems a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Veeva Systems (
VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VEEV for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Veeva Systems' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Veeva Systems' main business drivers.
Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).
Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025. In May 2023, Veeva unveiled Vault CRM, built on the Veeva Vault Platform. It has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations, including two new applications CRM Bot and Service Center.
Veeva Systems has also released its advanced Veeva Commercial Cloud offering, Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. Veeva Systems also released Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal — a new digital asset management capability that helps brand managers create portals, organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats.
Veeva Systems has also announced the availability of the whole suite of commercial data products from Veeva Compass Suite for a more comprehensive understanding of patient groups and HCP-level information.
FY24 at a Glance
Fiscal 2024 revenues totaled $2.36 billion, up 10% from fiscal 2023.
Subscription Service revenues were $1.90 billion (80.4% of net sales, up 10% from fiscal 2023), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $462.1 million (19.6%, up 9.5%). Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Veeva Systems, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in December 2014 would be worth $8,002.10, or a 700.21% gain, as of December 16, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 202.20% and the price of gold went up 113.56% over the same time frame.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for VEEV.
Veeva Systems’ continued focus on research and development (R&D) has resulted in a solid product portfolio, which along with strategic alliances is driving strong customer adoption. As a result, revenues and cash flows are increasing nicely and its balance sheet is strong with no current or long-term debt. The company’s third quarter fiscal 2025 results were better than expected where the top and bottom-line witnessed significant growth and we are optimistic about its growth prospects over the next few years. This despite the fact that macroeconomic sluggishness remains and operational expenses continue to increase. Market saturation risks also prevail along with intensifying competition and compliance challenges.
The stock has jumped 7.23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
