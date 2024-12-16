Countdown to Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 37.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.17 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nike metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Converse' will likely reach $466.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' to come in at $12.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Apparel' of $3.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Equipment' at $501.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $5.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' will reach $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to reach $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' stands at $411.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will reach $174.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Apparel' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.
Shares of Nike have demonstrated returns of +0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.
