What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cintas (CTAS) Q2 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.56 billion, increasing 7.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cintas metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' to come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- All Other' to reach $280.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $296.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will likely reach $438.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $399.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services' should arrive at $68.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.53 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before income taxes- All Other' at $46.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.54 million.
Shares of Cintas have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>