Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.18 billion, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Accenture metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' will reach $8.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' at $8.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' stands at $5.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' should arrive at $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' reaching $3.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $8.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' will reach $2.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' to come in at $6.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Bookings - Total' of $19.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Managed Services' should come in at $9.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Bookings - Consulting' will likely reach $9.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>> Shares of Accenture have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Accenture (ACN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.18 billion, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Accenture metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' will reach $8.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' at $8.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' stands at $5.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' should arrive at $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' reaching $3.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $8.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' will reach $2.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' to come in at $6.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Bookings - Total' of $19.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Managed Services' should come in at $9.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Bookings - Consulting' will likely reach $9.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
Shares of Accenture have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>