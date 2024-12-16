Oracle (ORCL) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of
Oracle's ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) international operations for the quarter ending November 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this software maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.
In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.
Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.
While delving into ORCL's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $14.06 billion, experiencing an increase of 8.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ORCL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
A Dive into ORCL's International Revenue Trends
Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 24.05% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.38 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.61%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.47 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.23 billion (24.26%) and $3.17 billion (24.50%) to the total revenue, respectively.
During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.75 billion in revenue, making up 12.41% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion, this meant a surprise of -4.29%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.71 billion, or 12.83%, in the previous quarter, and $1.7 billion, or 13.17%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Oracle will report a total revenue of $14.36 billion, which reflects an increase of 8.1% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 24.7% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($3.55 billion) and 12.9% from Asia-Pacific ($1.86 billion).
For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $57.65 billion, which is an improvement of 8.9% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 24.6% ($14.16 billion) and Asia-Pacific 12.9% ($7.44 billion) to the total revenue.
Key Takeaways
Relying on international markets for revenues, Oracle faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.
In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.
At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.
Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its
externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.
Currently, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Over the past month, the stock has lost 5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.2% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Oracle is a part, has risen 3.4% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 3.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 7.9% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 10.9%.
