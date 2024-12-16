Globalstar Uses XCOM RAN for 5G Data Call on Band n53 Spectrum

Globalstar, Inc. ( GSAT Quick Quote GSAT - Free Report) has announced the completion of its first 5G data call on the Band n53 spectrum. The accomplishment marks a leap in connectivity, delivering download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 60 Mbps, enabling advanced applications like robotics, autonomous forklifts, augmented reality (AR) applications and high-quality video streaming.
The milestone was accomplished using XCOM RAN prototype radios and cutting-edge 5G modules, showcasing Band n53’s potential for next-gen mobile technologies.
What Does Globalstar’s Band n53 Offer?
Globalstar’s Band n53 offers an interference-free mid-band spectrum for enterprises, Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and private networks, providing secure, reliable and high-capacity connectivity solutions. Band n53 operates as a time-division duplexing (TDD) spectrum, utilizing a single frequency band for uplink and downlink within the 2483.5-2495 MHz range. Approved in 12 countries and by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the spectrum is now supported by a range of consumer, IoT devices and network systems.
Globalstar highlighted its focus on integrating Band 53 into the 5G ecosystem in collaboration with key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing Qualcomm chipsets.
Globalstar Gains From Robust Strategies & Collaboration
Globalstar is driving the future of private wireless networks in the United States and globally through its Band 53/n53 spectrum. As demand for private LTE and 5G networks rises, Band 53’s versatility makes it a preferred choice for carriers, cable companies and system integrators. The XCOM RAN product enhances capacity in dense environments, positioning Band 53 as a critical enabler for private 5G networks.
In the third quarter, Globalstar partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, granting them exclusive distribution rights for the XCOM RAN 5G private network solution in high-growth markets. The partnership may also include Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum and IoT solutions. This collaboration strengthens Globalstar's global presence and positions it to capitalize on the rising demand for reliable, high-performance wireless applications, while complementing its direct sales efforts to major retail customers.
Moreover, by
partnering with tech leaders like Global Telecom and Hawk Networks, Globalstar is leading advancements in wireless communication. These efforts are expected to boost revenues, expand business opportunities and strengthen the company’s market position. Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 89.3% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 28.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) , Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) and PROS Holdings, Inc. ( PRO Quick Quote PRO - Free Report) . GILT, BLKB & PRO presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat Satellite’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 48 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 75%. Its shares have jumped 24.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.08, unchanged in the past 60 days. BLKB earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.29%. Its shares have increased 2.3% in the past six months.
PROS Holdings earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 134.72%. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 55.56%. Its shares have surged 27.5% in the past three months.
Image: Bigstock
Globalstar Uses XCOM RAN for 5G Data Call on Band n53 Spectrum
Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT - Free Report) has announced the completion of its first 5G data call on the Band n53 spectrum. The accomplishment marks a leap in connectivity, delivering download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 60 Mbps, enabling advanced applications like robotics, autonomous forklifts, augmented reality (AR) applications and high-quality video streaming.
The milestone was accomplished using XCOM RAN prototype radios and cutting-edge 5G modules, showcasing Band n53’s potential for next-gen mobile technologies.
What Does Globalstar’s Band n53 Offer?
Globalstar’s Band n53 offers an interference-free mid-band spectrum for enterprises, Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and private networks, providing secure, reliable and high-capacity connectivity solutions. Band n53 operates as a time-division duplexing (TDD) spectrum, utilizing a single frequency band for uplink and downlink within the 2483.5-2495 MHz range. Approved in 12 countries and by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the spectrum is now supported by a range of consumer, IoT devices and network systems.
Globalstar highlighted its focus on integrating Band 53 into the 5G ecosystem in collaboration with key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing Qualcomm chipsets.
Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus
Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote
Globalstar Gains From Robust Strategies & Collaboration
Globalstar is driving the future of private wireless networks in the United States and globally through its Band 53/n53 spectrum. As demand for private LTE and 5G networks rises, Band 53’s versatility makes it a preferred choice for carriers, cable companies and system integrators. The XCOM RAN product enhances capacity in dense environments, positioning Band 53 as a critical enabler for private 5G networks.
In the third quarter, Globalstar partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, granting them exclusive distribution rights for the XCOM RAN 5G private network solution in high-growth markets. The partnership may also include Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum and IoT solutions. This collaboration strengthens Globalstar's global presence and positions it to capitalize on the rising demand for reliable, high-performance wireless applications, while complementing its direct sales efforts to major retail customers.
Moreover, by partnering with tech leaders like Global Telecom and Hawk Networks, Globalstar is leading advancements in wireless communication. These efforts are expected to boost revenues, expand business opportunities and strengthen the company’s market position.
Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 89.3% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 28.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT - Free Report) , Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) and PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO - Free Report) . GILT, BLKB & PRO presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat Satellite’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 48 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 75%. Its shares have jumped 24.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.08, unchanged in the past 60 days. BLKB earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.29%. Its shares have increased 2.3% in the past six months.
PROS Holdings earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 134.72%. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 55.56%. Its shares have surged 27.5% in the past three months.