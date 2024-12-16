4 Real Estate Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for a Prosperous 2025

Heading into 2025, the U.S. real estate market is poised for a transformative period of growth and change. Supported by a resilient economy, easing financial conditions and advancements in technology, new opportunities are anticipated across various real estate sectors.
This draws our attention to REITs that cater to different asset categories, like Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. ( PINE Quick Quote PINE - Free Report) , Regency Centers Corporation ( REG Quick Quote REG - Free Report) , SL Green Realty Corp. ( SLG Quick Quote SLG - Free Report) and Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( HIW Quick Quote HIW - Free Report) . Why 2025 Will be a Prosperous Year for the US
With strong consumer spending, increased disposable incomes and a stabilizing financial landscape, the U.S. economy is entering 2025 with considerable momentum. After navigating significant challenges in recent years, such as high inflation and surging interest rates, households and businesses are now enjoying healthier balance sheets. While job growth has moderated, strong corporate profits and falling interest rates are projected to drive a rebound in hiring over the next year.
Government policies are contributing positively as well. The expectation of lighter regulations and the absence of major tax hikes in the coming year are anticipated to stimulate business investment and consumer spending. While global challenges, including China’s economic slowdown and supply-chain disruptions, pose risks, the U.S. economy is projected to maintain its resilience. Even more promising are the advancements in technology and the rapid growth of the digital economy, which are set to drive investment in key sectors. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to accelerate significantly in 2025. AI, cloud computing and clean energy initiatives, including the resurgence of nuclear power, are expected to provide a backbone for sustained economic expansion. Property Types Primed for Growth
These drivers set the stage for a new cycle in the real estate market after enduring challenges over the past four years, including the pandemic, high inflation, rising interest rates and a wave of construction completions. Supported by a resilient economy, this cycle is likely to be characterized by increasing tenant demand and moderating vacancy rates.
After years of uncertainty, the office sector is nearing a resurgence. The recovery that began in 2024 is expected to gain momentum in 2025 as companies embrace hybrid work and prioritize high-quality office spaces. Prime downtown locations are already experiencing inventory constraints, a trend likely to continue. Employers are increasingly focused on offering collaborative, amenity-rich workplaces to attract and retain top talent. This signals sustained growth and renewed optimism in urban commercial real estate. The data center market is set for exceptional growth in 2025, driven by the rising adoption of AI, cloud computing and expanding digital infrastructure demands. As 2025 begins, retail real estate is positioned for a strong performance. With availability rates already low and minimal new supply expected, these rates are anticipated to remain near historic lows, putting upward pressure on asking rents. Despite ongoing consolidation among retailers, demand for retail spaces in suburban markets and Sun Belt cities is rising, driven by population growth, robust consumer spending and a renewed focus on in-person shopping. Prime locations, along with open-air strip malls and power centers, will remain highly desirable for their ability to attract foot traffic with retailers placing greater emphasis on streamlining pickups and returns for online orders. Retailers are likely to compete fiercely for these spaces, often committing to longer leases to mitigate future supply risks. Mixed-use developments blending retail, residential and entertainment elements will also continue capturing strong investor interest, reflecting shifting consumer preferences. 4 REITs to Buy Now Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.: Headquartered in Winter Park, FL, Alpine Income Property Trust specializes in owning and managing a diversified portfolio of 133 retail net lease properties across 34 states. With a 99% occupancy rate and 52% of rental income derived from investment-grade tenants, PINE ensures stability and strong cash flow. The company actively recycles assets, acquiring higher-yield properties while divesting lower-yield ones, achieving a weighted average lease term of 8.8 years. With a 6.2% annualized dividend yield and strategic investments, PINE is well-positioned for sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. PINE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $1.71 and $1.78, suggesting a 16.3% and 3.9% increase year over year, respectively. Regency Centers Corporation: Based in Jacksonville, FL, Regency Centers owns, operates and develops shopping centers in affluent suburban and urban trade areas with strong demographics. Its properties are anchored by high-performing grocers and feature top retailers, restaurants and service providers, ensuring steady traffic that supports occupancy and rent growth. Regency’s focus on grocery-anchored centers, along with its strategic acquisitions, robust development pipeline and solid financial foundation, positions the company for sustained growth in the retail real estate sector. Regency Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $4.27 and $4.47, calling for a 2.9% and 4.7% increase year over year, respectively. SL Green Realty Corp.: This Manhattan's largest office landlord is a fully integrated REIT focused on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company owned 28.1 million square feet of office space in Manhattan buildings and held interests in 2.8 million square feet through debt and preferred equity investments. SL Green recently raised its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share guidance to $7.65-$7.95, reflecting strong performance. With long-term leases, a diverse tenant base and a focus on high-quality assets, SL Green is well-positioned for stable revenue growth and sustained success in the office sector. SLG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $7.75 and $ 5.40, respectively, reflecting analysts’ bullish views on the stock. Highwoods Properties, Inc.: Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Highwoods Properties is an office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties in the best business districts (BBDs) across the Sun Belt, including Atlanta, Charlotte, NC; Dallas and Tampa, FL. Known for its focus on creating collaborative work environments, Highwoods is well-positioned to benefit from tenants' increasing demand for premium office spaces with class-apart amenities. Despite near-term challenges in office demand, the company's strong portfolio in high-growth Sun Belt markets, coupled with favorable demographic trends and an aggressive capital-recycling program, positions it for long-term rent growth and continued success. HIW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $3.62 and $ 3.52, respectively. Here’s how the stocks have appreciated in the past six months. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion
With the economy expected to thrive in 2025, focusing on REITs is a wise strategy as they offer crucial real estate infrastructure for physical and digital activities. Certain asset categories are poised to gain from the positive economic outlook and shifting consumer and business demands. As a result, investors have an opportunity in the coming year to leverage these trends and establish a position in sectors with strong growth potential and long-term stability.
Image: Bigstock
4 Real Estate Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for a Prosperous 2025
Heading into 2025, the U.S. real estate market is poised for a transformative period of growth and change. Supported by a resilient economy, easing financial conditions and advancements in technology, new opportunities are anticipated across various real estate sectors.
This draws our attention to REITs that cater to different asset categories, like Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) , Regency Centers Corporation (REG - Free Report) , SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG - Free Report) and Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW - Free Report) .
Why 2025 Will be a Prosperous Year for the US
With strong consumer spending, increased disposable incomes and a stabilizing financial landscape, the U.S. economy is entering 2025 with considerable momentum. After navigating significant challenges in recent years, such as high inflation and surging interest rates, households and businesses are now enjoying healthier balance sheets. While job growth has moderated, strong corporate profits and falling interest rates are projected to drive a rebound in hiring over the next year.
Government policies are contributing positively as well. The expectation of lighter regulations and the absence of major tax hikes in the coming year are anticipated to stimulate business investment and consumer spending. While global challenges, including China’s economic slowdown and supply-chain disruptions, pose risks, the U.S. economy is projected to maintain its resilience.
Even more promising are the advancements in technology and the rapid growth of the digital economy, which are set to drive investment in key sectors. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to accelerate significantly in 2025. AI, cloud computing and clean energy initiatives, including the resurgence of nuclear power, are expected to provide a backbone for sustained economic expansion.
Property Types Primed for Growth
These drivers set the stage for a new cycle in the real estate market after enduring challenges over the past four years, including the pandemic, high inflation, rising interest rates and a wave of construction completions. Supported by a resilient economy, this cycle is likely to be characterized by increasing tenant demand and moderating vacancy rates.
After years of uncertainty, the office sector is nearing a resurgence. The recovery that began in 2024 is expected to gain momentum in 2025 as companies embrace hybrid work and prioritize high-quality office spaces. Prime downtown locations are already experiencing inventory constraints, a trend likely to continue. Employers are increasingly focused on offering collaborative, amenity-rich workplaces to attract and retain top talent. This signals sustained growth and renewed optimism in urban commercial real estate. The data center market is set for exceptional growth in 2025, driven by the rising adoption of AI, cloud computing and expanding digital infrastructure demands.
As 2025 begins, retail real estate is positioned for a strong performance. With availability rates already low and minimal new supply expected, these rates are anticipated to remain near historic lows, putting upward pressure on asking rents. Despite ongoing consolidation among retailers, demand for retail spaces in suburban markets and Sun Belt cities is rising, driven by population growth, robust consumer spending and a renewed focus on in-person shopping.
Prime locations, along with open-air strip malls and power centers, will remain highly desirable for their ability to attract foot traffic with retailers placing greater emphasis on streamlining pickups and returns for online orders. Retailers are likely to compete fiercely for these spaces, often committing to longer leases to mitigate future supply risks. Mixed-use developments blending retail, residential and entertainment elements will also continue capturing strong investor interest, reflecting shifting consumer preferences.
4 REITs to Buy Now
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.: Headquartered in Winter Park, FL, Alpine Income Property Trust specializes in owning and managing a diversified portfolio of 133 retail net lease properties across 34 states. With a 99% occupancy rate and 52% of rental income derived from investment-grade tenants, PINE ensures stability and strong cash flow.
The company actively recycles assets, acquiring higher-yield properties while divesting lower-yield ones, achieving a weighted average lease term of 8.8 years. With a 6.2% annualized dividend yield and strategic investments, PINE is well-positioned for sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.
PINE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $1.71 and $1.78, suggesting a 16.3% and 3.9% increase year over year, respectively.
Regency Centers Corporation: Based in Jacksonville, FL, Regency Centers owns, operates and develops shopping centers in affluent suburban and urban trade areas with strong demographics. Its properties are anchored by high-performing grocers and feature top retailers, restaurants and service providers, ensuring steady traffic that supports occupancy and rent growth.
Regency’s focus on grocery-anchored centers, along with its strategic acquisitions, robust development pipeline and solid financial foundation, positions the company for sustained growth in the retail real estate sector.
Regency Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $4.27 and $4.47, calling for a 2.9% and 4.7% increase year over year, respectively.
SL Green Realty Corp.: This Manhattan's largest office landlord is a fully integrated REIT focused on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company owned 28.1 million square feet of office space in Manhattan buildings and held interests in 2.8 million square feet through debt and preferred equity investments.
SL Green recently raised its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share guidance to $7.65-$7.95, reflecting strong performance. With long-term leases, a diverse tenant base and a focus on high-quality assets, SL Green is well-positioned for stable revenue growth and sustained success in the office sector.
SLG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $7.75 and $ 5.40, respectively, reflecting analysts’ bullish views on the stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc.: Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Highwoods Properties is an office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties in the best business districts (BBDs) across the Sun Belt, including Atlanta, Charlotte, NC; Dallas and Tampa, FL.
Known for its focus on creating collaborative work environments, Highwoods is well-positioned to benefit from tenants' increasing demand for premium office spaces with class-apart amenities. Despite near-term challenges in office demand, the company's strong portfolio in high-growth Sun Belt markets, coupled with favorable demographic trends and an aggressive capital-recycling program, positions it for long-term rent growth and continued success.
HIW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year and 2025 FFO per share has witnessed upward revisions to $3.62 and $ 3.52, respectively.
Here’s how the stocks have appreciated in the past six months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conclusion
With the economy expected to thrive in 2025, focusing on REITs is a wise strategy as they offer crucial real estate infrastructure for physical and digital activities. Certain asset categories are poised to gain from the positive economic outlook and shifting consumer and business demands. As a result, investors have an opportunity in the coming year to leverage these trends and establish a position in sectors with strong growth potential and long-term stability.