Accenture Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Accenture plc ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 19, before market open.
ACN has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.2%.
Accenture’s Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $17.2 billion, indicating a 5.9% rise from that reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The top line is likely to have benefited from the rise in revenues across the segments.
Our estimate for revenues from the Managed Services segment is pegged at $8.2 billion, implying a 5.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Accenture’s ability to leverage its SynOps Platform to drive automation and deliver measurable efficiencies across the fuels marketing business is likely to have led to this segment’s growth.
Our anticipation for Consulting revenues is pegged at $8.9 billion, indicating 5.8% growth year over year. We expect the Health & Public Services segment’s revenues to be $3.7 billion, indicating an 8.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from the Resources segment to be $2.4 billion, suggesting 4.8% growth on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment are expected to rise 7.3% from first-quarter fiscal 2025 actuals to $2.9 billion.
Our estimate for the Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago reported level. We expect Financial Services revenues to be $3.1 billion, implying a 1.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
Moving to geographical markets, we expect revenues from North America to increase 7.1% to $8.6 billion. Our estimate for revenues from the EMEA region is pegged at $6 billion, suggesting a 3.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from Asia Pacific to grow 5.1% to $2.5 billion from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.4 per share, which indicates a 3.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. A business optimization strategy to lower structural costs is anticipated to have driven the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About ACN Stock
Our model predicts an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Earnings Snapshot of ACN’s Peers DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU Quick Quote DOCU - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
DOCU’s EPS (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) was 90 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7% and increased 13.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $754.8 million beat the consensus mark by 1.4% and gained 7.8% from third-quarter fiscal 2024.
Corpay ( CPAY Quick Quote CPAY - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
CPAY’s EPS of $5 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus estimate marginally and grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 19, before market open.
ACN has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.2%.
Accenture PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Accenture PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accenture PLC Quote
Accenture’s Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $17.2 billion, indicating a 5.9% rise from that reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The top line is likely to have benefited from the rise in revenues across the segments.
Our estimate for revenues from the Managed Services segment is pegged at $8.2 billion, implying a 5.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Accenture’s ability to leverage its SynOps Platform to drive automation and deliver measurable efficiencies across the fuels marketing business is likely to have led to this segment’s growth.
Our anticipation for Consulting revenues is pegged at $8.9 billion, indicating 5.8% growth year over year. We expect the Health & Public Services segment’s revenues to be $3.7 billion, indicating an 8.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from the Resources segment to be $2.4 billion, suggesting 4.8% growth on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment are expected to rise 7.3% from first-quarter fiscal 2025 actuals to $2.9 billion.
Our estimate for the Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago reported level. We expect Financial Services revenues to be $3.1 billion, implying a 1.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
Moving to geographical markets, we expect revenues from North America to increase 7.1% to $8.6 billion. Our estimate for revenues from the EMEA region is pegged at $6 billion, suggesting a 3.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from Asia Pacific to grow 5.1% to $2.5 billion from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.4 per share, which indicates a 3.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. A business optimization strategy to lower structural costs is anticipated to have driven the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About ACN Stock
Our model predicts an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of ACN’s Peers
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
DOCU’s EPS (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) was 90 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7% and increased 13.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $754.8 million beat the consensus mark by 1.4% and gained 7.8% from third-quarter fiscal 2024.
Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
CPAY’s EPS of $5 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus estimate marginally and grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.