RIO to Build Demonstration Plant for Gallium Extraction in Canada

Rio Tinto Group announced that it is assessing the potential for extracting and valorizing gallium from the bauxite processed in its Canada alumina refinery in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. This is part of Rio Tinto's research and development program, which aims to solidify the North America supply chain for critical and strategic minerals.
Rio Tinto intends to develop a demonstration plant for extraction in Saguenay, following the completion of the preliminary phase of technological development. RIO expects this demonstration plant to produce up to 3.5 tons of gallium per year. RIO estimates a commercial-scale operation to be able to extract up to 40 tons of gallium per year, representing 5-10% of current world gallium production.
The project has gained the support of the government of Quebec, which has committed up to C$7 million (around $5 million) for the demonstration phase. Primary gallium plays a crucial role in various key sectors. Its main application is in the production of integrated circuits, which are essential components in emerging technologies, such as high-performance radar, smartphones, electric vehicles and laptops. Rio Tinto’s Another Investment Plan
The company announced that it would invest $2.5 billion in its first commercial-scale lithium operation, the Rincon project, in Argentina. This move is in sync with Rio Tinto’s goal to build a world-class battery material portfolio.
Rincon, a long-life asset, is designed to produce 60,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate per year. This includes a 3,000-ton starter plant and a 57,000-ton expansion plant. The mine's ore reserves are 60% higher than the company projected at the time of acquisition. It is expected to operate in the lowest quartile of the cost curve. The project employs direct lithium extraction technology. This process promotes water conservation, lowers waste and yields lithium carbonate more consistently than other processes. Rio Tinto expects the mine life of Rincon to be 40 years. The mine's first production is scheduled for 2028, following a three-year ramp-up to full capacity. This is expected to result in major job creation and economic opportunity for local firms. RIO Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, shares of Rio Tinto have lost 8.6% compared with the
industry’s 12.2% decline.
