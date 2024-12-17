See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 16, 2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co (TSM - Free Report) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry.Taiwan Semiconductor is arguably the most important company in the world, fueling technological growth across all critical areas of technology, including artificial intelligence. Taiwan Semi physically builds the most cutting-edge chips. TSMC reportedly holds a roughly 60% share of the entire semiconductor foundry market and 90% of advanced chip manufacturing. Taiwan Semi is projected to boost its adjusted earnings by 35% in 2024 and 27% next year on the back of 29% and 25%, respective revenue growth. Taiwan Semi pays a dividend and its balance sheet is solid. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA - Free Report) is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates. The Zacks rating upgrade for Marathon Digital is essentially a positive comment on its earnings outlook that could have a favorable impact on its stock price. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Marathon Digital. Over the past three months. The upgrade of Marathon Digital to a Zacks Rank #2 positions it in the top 20% of the Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, implying that the stock might move higher in the near term.